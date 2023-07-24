The dollar index fell, but remained near its highest level in more than a week, which it recorded on July 20, which limited the rise in gold, as the rise of the dollar makes the yellow metal more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Besides the US central bank, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will also hold meetings this week. The market is awaiting the statements that will be issued by the US Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, and the European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde, regarding the future movements.

Gold is very sensitive to rising interest rates because it increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The change in prices

There was little change in gold in spot transactions and it remained at $ 1960.01 an ounce by 0536 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $ 1961.80.

As for other metals, silver rose in spot transactions by 0.1 percent to $ 24.6 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.1 percent to $ 960.78 and palladium by the same percentage to $ 1289.51.