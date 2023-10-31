Gold stabilized on Tuesday ahead of central bank meetings this week that could provide insights into the global economy and monetary policy prospects, but the metal, which is considered a safe haven, is heading for its best monthly performance in almost a year.

Spot gold rose to $2,009.29 an ounce on Friday, the highest level since mid-May.

The demand for safe havens led to gold rising from $1,809.50 on October 6, and it is now on track to achieve a monthly increase of eight percent, which is the highest percentage since November 2022.

By 0306 GMT, spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,994.15 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $2,003.60.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions 0.6 percent to $23.17, and platinum fell 0.1 percent to $928.58, but both are heading for monthly gains.

Palladium fell 0.3 percent to $1,124.69 and is heading for a decline of more than nine percent this month.