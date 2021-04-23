London (Reuters)

There was little change in gold yesterday, but it is heading towards achieving its third consecutive weekly gain after US President Joe Biden proposed raising the tax on capital gains, which put pressure on US Treasury revenues, while the yellow metal also received support from the weak dollar.

Gold settled in spot transactions at $ 1783.28 an ounce by 0545 GMT.

The metal jumped to its highest level since February 25 at $ 1797.67 on Thursday, adding about 0.4 percent since the beginning of this week. And US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to 1,783.90 dollars an ounce.

“The impact of the fallout from (the proposal) tax increases is attracting bond investors and yields are down, and this provides a bit of a push for gold,” said Stephen Ince, senior global market strategist at Axi Financial Services.

“The big question facing gold markets is the decision on whether the US Federal Reserve” will make a change in the next week.

The weak dollar also raised the demand for gold for holders of other currencies.

In confirmation of the recovery in Asian demand for the yellow metal, shipments to India increased to their highest levels since 2013, which led Swiss gold exports to rise to the highest level in ten months. ANZ analysts wrote in a note that despite indications of pent-up demand for gold present in India, the rise in coronavirus infections and renewed general isolation measures threaten to wipe out that recovery.