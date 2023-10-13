Gold in spot transactions increased 0.5 percent to $1,878.70 per ounce by 0727 GMT. Likewise, US gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $1,892.80.

US Treasury bond yields and the dollar reversed their course in Asian trading on Friday, following their rise in the last session after data showed an increase in US consumer prices in September.

Gold rose ahead of the inflation data to its highest levels in two weeks, Thursday, supported by the position of senior policymakers at the US Federal Reserve, which appeared to be inclined to monetary easing and their indication that the recent rise in US Treasury bond yields may make the need to raise interest rates less necessary. .

This, in addition to the demand for the yellow metal as a safe haven in light of the military clashes between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), put gold, which does not generate a return, on track to achieve an increase of more than two percent this week, which is the largest percentage since mid-March.

As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot transactions by 1.3 percent to $22.17 per ounce.

Platinum rose 0.1 percent to $869.52, while palladium fell 0.1 percent to $1,143.60. But the two metals are on track to record a weekly loss.