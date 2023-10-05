Gold rose today, Thursday, heading to end a series of losses that lasted eight sessions, the longest since 2016, amid a decline in US Treasury bond yields and the dollar from the high levels they recorded in the last period.

Gold rose in instant transactions 0.3 percent to $1,826.49 per ounce by 0314 GMT, in an attempt to recover from its weakest level since March, which it touched on Tuesday. US gold futures increased 0.3 percent to $1,840.90.

He continued that any movements before the non-farm payrolls report in the United States this week may be short-lived, as official jobs data remains the main driver of the market direction, along with next week’s consumer price index data.

US Treasury bond yields and the dollar fell on Thursday.

The dollar’s decline supported other precious metals priced in it, as silver in spot transactions increased 1.1 percent to $21.19 per ounce, after it fell this week to its lowest levels since mid-March.

Platinum gained 0.5 percent to $870.16, rising from its lowest level in a year, which it recorded in the last session. Palladium rose 1.2 percent to $1,181.15, moving away from the lowest level in five years that it touched yesterday, Wednesday.