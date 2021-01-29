Gold is heading lower on the rise of the dollar

Gold prices are trading in a narrow range today, Friday, but prices are on the path of recording a weekly and monthly decline, as the high dollar dissipates the luster of the yellow metal.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $ 1844.86 an ounce by 0732 GMT. Prices fell 0.5 percent for the week and 2.7 percent on the month. And US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $ 1,847.90.

“Gold will continue to remain firmly in place as it is waiting for a suitable catalyst,” said Michael McCarthy, head of market strategy at CMC Markets.

He added that the approval of US stimulus, a possible increase in inflation and the next set of international central bank measures, will be fundamental factors for gold.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, likely caused by broad stimulus.

The dollar rose 0.9 percent this month, supported by the rise in US Treasury yields, and thanks to expectations that the fiscal spending package proposed by US President Joe Biden will not be as large as the proposed 1.9 trillion dollars.

“The dollar has become the current preferred safe haven,” said Philip Futures.

As for other precious metals, silver rose 0.1 percent to 26.39 dollars an ounce, after it gained 4.5 percent, on Thursday, after some dealers moved to cover city centers due to rumors of buying pressure exerted by individual investors on silver, similar to what happened in the shares of Game Stop.

The metal is up 3.9 percent for the week, its best weekly performance in about a month and a half.

Platinum rose 0.6 percent to $ 1,077, but is on track for its worst weekly performance in seven weeks. Palladium rose 0.3% to 2,340.70, but fell 4.4% on the month, the biggest monthly decline since April.