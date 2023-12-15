Price movements

Gold settled in spot transactions at $2,035.88 per ounce by 02:39 GMT, while it rose 1.6 percent since the beginning of the week.

US gold futures increased 0.3 percent to $2,050.

“The possibility of lower interest rates is very bullish for gold,” said Kyle Rodda, a financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, and Chairman Jerome Powell said that the historic tightening of monetary policy has likely ended.

Low interest rates in the United States are putting pressure on the dollar and bond yields, making non-yielding bullion more attractive.

The dollar is heading for a weekly decline after hitting its lowest level in four months yesterday, Thursday, which makes gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

As for other precious metals, silver fell 0.2 percent to $24.08 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.1 percent to $958.87. The two metals are heading for weekly gains.

Palladium fell 0.5 percent to $1,096.86, but it is heading to record its best weekly performance since March 2022, after it rose this week so far by 15.5 percent.