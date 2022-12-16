On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points, as expected, to a range of 4.25 percent to 4.50 percent.

But Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board, said the Bank will continue to raise interest rates next year, despite exacerbating recession fears.

price movements

Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,787.88 an ounce by 16:35 GMT.

The precious metal is down about 0.5% so far this week, after hitting a one-week low in the previous session.

And US gold futures increased 0.4 percent, recording $ 1,794.30.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England indicated a similar strategy to raise interest rates.

Commerzbank expects gold to decline to about $1,750 an ounce until the end of the US interest rate hike cycle is clear, and prices are expected to rise to $1,850 by the end of 2023.

Silver rose 0.4 percent to $23.14 an ounce, but has so far recorded a decline of 1.4 percent this week.

Platinum lost 0.4% to $1,002.58, and palladium fell 3.6% to $1,726.87, after falling more than 8% in the previous session, and is heading for its biggest weekly decline in five months.