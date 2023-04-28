Gold prices are heading towards achieving a second consecutive monthly gain today, Friday, as persistent economic concerns and the weakness of the dollar prompted investors to turn to safe-haven assets, with markets now focusing on the Federal Reserve meeting (the US central bank) scheduled for next month.
And by 0310 GMT, gold settled in instant transactions at $ 1,989.50 an ounce, and is heading for a monthly gain of 1.1 percent.
US gold futures settled at $1999.00.
On the contrary, the dollar tends to incur monthly losses, which makes gold more attractive to holders of other currencies.
The Federal Open Market Committee meets on May 2nd and 3rd, and markets expect a rate hike of 25 basis points. While gold is considered a hedge against economic uncertainty, higher interest rates tend to reduce the attractiveness of the non-yielding yellow metal.
As for other precious metals, silver settled at $24.95, platinum rose 0.1% in spot transactions to $1078.21, and palladium rose 0.3% to $1499.96.
