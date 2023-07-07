Gold prices are heading today, Friday, for a fourth consecutive weekly loss, as data on US jobs and comments in favor of monetary tightening from policy makers in the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank) reinforced bets on raising interest rates for a longer period, which affected the yellow metal, which does not yield a return. .

And by 02:40 GMT, gold settled in instant transactions at $ 1910.20 an ounce, but it fell 0.5 percent during the week. US gold futures recorded $1916.00, almost unchanged.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

As for other precious metals, silver fell 0.4 percent to $22.6567 an ounce, and platinum fell 0.3 percent to $898.83.

Palladium lost 0.3% to $1,238.36, but was set for a weekly gain of 1%.