Gold prices are heading for gains for the third week in a row today, Friday. By 0341 GMT, gold in spot transactions rose 0.1 percent to $1,986.76 per ounce, while US gold futures saw no significant change, settling at $1,996.80.

Existing expectations of a rise in US interest rates kept gold prices below the $2,000 ceiling, which was last exceeded in May.

The dollar is heading for weekly gains on Friday, while US Treasury bond yields rose 0.2 percent after data showed that US economic growth rose at the fastest pace in nearly two years in the third quarter.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the growth of the US economy in the third quarter by approximately five percent is a good sign that the economy is heading towards a smooth decline, but it may contribute to keeping long-term Treasury bond yields high.

Investors are also focusing on US Personal Consumption Expenditures price index data due later in the day for indications on what to expect from next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting.

As for other precious metals, silver settled in spot transactions at $22.84 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.5 percent to $904.71, while palladium increased 0.2 percent to $1,135.65.