By 11:38 GMT, gold rose in instant transactions by 0.1 percent to $1,994.60 per ounce.

The yellow metal rose 0.8 percent this week.

US gold futures also rose 0.2 percent to $1,996.20.

Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, said, “Gold has entered a stabilization mode as investors wait for new clues about the Federal Reserve’s expectations regarding monetary policy… It has been confined to a narrow range in the past few weeks and all eyes are on the level of investment. 2000 dollars”.

“A new spark may be needed to catalyze a major movement,” he added.

The dollar index is heading towards recording its second weekly decline, which makes gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Markets reduced their expectations for interest rate cuts in 2024 after data showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

However, the stronger-than-expected jobs data did not change the view that the labor market is slowing in the United States amid high interest rates.

Traders widely expect the US Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged in December, while they expect about 26 percent to cut interest rates, perhaps in March at the earliest, according to the FeedWatch tool of the CME Group.

Lowering interest rates would reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold.

As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot transactions 0.2 percent to $23.71 per ounce, and palladium rose 0.2 percent to $1,047.93, while platinum fell 0.3 percent to $911.88, but it is heading for an increase for the second week.