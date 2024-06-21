Gold prices are heading today, Friday, to achieve a weekly gain for the second time in a row, driven by demand for safe haven assets amid optimism that the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates later this year.

By 0344 GMT, gold in instant transactions rose 0.1 percent to $2,360.95 per ounce, after recording its highest levels in two weeks during the previous session. The metal has advanced more than 1 percent since the beginning of the week.

US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $2,374.60.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions 0.4 percent to $30.60 per ounce, platinum increased 0.4 percent to $982.45, and palladium advanced 0.8 percent to $930.98.

The three metals are heading for weekly gains.