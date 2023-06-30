The dollar index and 10-year Treasury yields are heading for gains in the quarter, eroding gold’s appeal to investors holding other currencies.

US consumer spending slowed in May, while the central bank’s preferred personal consumption expenditures index rose at an annual pace of 3.8 percent, marking the smallest annual rise in more than two years.

Gold prices rose after the data.

An increase in interest rates raises bond yields, and thus increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

“In the short term, the prospect of an increase in US interest rates, combined with rising real yields on US Treasury bonds… could pose a continuing challenge to gold,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

price movements

And gold rose in the spot market 0.58 percent to $ 1,919.30 an ounce, by 16:13 GMT, while US gold futures contracts increased 0.48 percent, to $ 1,927.05 an ounce.

Prices fell 2.7 percent this quarter, retreating from levels close to an all-time high of $2,072 in May, due to US banking turmoil.

In terms of other precious metals, silver rose in spot trading 0.7 percent to $ 22.71 an ounce, while platinum increased 0.8 percent to $ 901.20, and palladium rose 0.3 percent, recording $ 1,233.46.