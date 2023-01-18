Gold prices fell slightly today, Wednesday, with the rise of the US dollar, but expectations of a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates limited losses.
Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,902.79 an ounce by 0256 GMT.
US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,906.
The dollar index rose 0.3 percent.
A rising dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
The metal benefits from lower interest rates, as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
As for other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.1% to $23.90 an ounce, platinum fell 0.6% to $1033.06, and palladium fell 0.2% to $1740.30.
#Gold #falling #rise #dollar
Leave a Reply