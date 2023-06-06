Gold prices fell today, Tuesday, with the rise in yields of Treasury bonds and the dollar, as precious metals were traded in a narrow range, as investors await more signals to assess the course of the Federal Reserve’s policy (the US Central Bank).

Gold in the spot market fell 0.2 percent to $1957.50 an ounce by 1406 GMT, while US gold futures remained little changed at $1974.40.

The dollar index rose as well as the yield on ten-year Treasury bonds, which made dollar-priced gold, which does not generate a return, less attractive.

As for other precious metals, silver rose 0.8 percent to $23.41 an ounce, while platinum settled at $1,030.52. Palladium also rose 0.9 percent to $1,400.53.