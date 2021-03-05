No Result
Gold is falling to its lowest level in 9 months

Bhavi Mandalia
March 5, 2021
in World
Gold fell today, Friday, to its lowest level in nearly nine months, and is heading towards a decline for the third consecutive week, as the dollar and bond yields rose after statements by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (US Central Bank) in which he said that the increase in returns does not disturb the system.
And gold fell in immediate transactions 0.3 percent to 1692.13 dollars an ounce by 0515 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since the eighth of June at 1686.40 dollars. Since the start of the week, gold has fallen 2.3 percent.
And US gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $ 1690.40.
As for the other precious metals, silver fell 0.5 percent to $ 25.17 an ounce, and fell 5 percent for the week, in the worst performance since late November.
Palladium fell 0.2% to $ 2,334 and platinum fell 0.6% to $ 1119.53.

Source: Agencies

