Gold fell, on Friday, as the dollar and treasury yields rose, but prices are on the path to achieving the best weekly performance in three weeks, as hopes for more US stimulus support the yellow metal.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $ 1822.69 an ounce by 0539 GMT. Prices have risen 0.6 percent since the beginning of this week. US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $ 1823.30.

The dollar and record ten-year US Treasury yields rose, reducing gold’s appeal.

As for other precious metals, platinum fell in immediate transactions 0.8 percent to $ 1224.86 an ounce as investors sold the metal to reap some profits after prices reached more than a six-year peak at $ 1286.88 on Thursday.

Silver gained 0.4% to $ 27.04 and palladium rose 0.2% to $ 2,349.25.