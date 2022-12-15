Christopher Wong, an analyst at VOCBCFX, said that the central bank’s adherence to the tendency to tighten monetary policy is putting pressure on the metal, and that the gold price outlook depends on the amount of tightening that central banks, especially the US central bank, intend to do from now on.
Gold is known as a hedge against inflation, but high interest rates tend to weaken its attractiveness because it increases the opportunity cost of holding non-returnable metal.
The dollar index rose 0.1 percent. An increase in the dollar makes gold more expensive for overseas buyers.
As for other precious metals, silver fell 2.7% to $23.24 an ounce, platinum fell 1.1% to $1017.25, while palladium fell 0.7% to $1903.18.
