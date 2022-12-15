Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,791.23 an ounce by 0550 GMT, down from a more than five-month peak hit on Tuesday. US gold futures fell 0.9 percent, to $1,802.10.

Powell said on Wednesday that the US central bank will adopt more interest rate hikes next year, even though the US economy is sliding towards a possible recession, and he explained that the economy will incur a higher price if the central bank does not curb inflation strongly.

Christopher Wong, an analyst at VOCBCFX, said that the central bank’s adherence to the tendency to tighten monetary policy is putting pressure on the metal, and that the gold price outlook depends on the amount of tightening that central banks, especially the US central bank, intend to do from now on.

Gold is known as a hedge against inflation, but high interest rates tend to weaken its attractiveness because it increases the opportunity cost of holding non-returnable metal.

The dollar index rose 0.1 percent. An increase in the dollar makes gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

As for other precious metals, silver fell 2.7% to $23.24 an ounce, platinum fell 1.1% to $1017.25, while palladium fell 0.7% to $1903.18.