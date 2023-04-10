Gold prices fell by 1 percent to below $2,000 today, Monday, after US jobs data showed the continued strength of the labor market, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (US central bank) would raise interest again in May.
Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,992.97 an ounce by 0613 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.9 percent to $2,007.80.
As for other precious metals, spot silver fell by 1 percent to $24.75 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.7 percent to $1,000.78, and palladium fell 0.1 percent to $1,464.79.
It should be noted that the Australian, Hong Kong and European markets are closed today, Monday, due to the Easter holiday.
#Gold #falling #jobs #data
Leave a Reply