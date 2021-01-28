Gold is declining as the safe-haven appeal shifts to the dollar

Gold prices fell today, Thursday, as investors turned to the dollar in search of safety after the decline in global stock markets, while the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank) raised concerns about the pace of the economic recovery in the United States.

By 0606 GMT, spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $ 1835.35 an ounce, after falling to its lowest level since January 18 at $ 1830.80 on Wednesday.

And US gold futures fell 0.6 percent to 1834.30 dollars an ounce.

The US Federal Reserve said: The pace of recovery in US economic activity and employment has slowed in recent months, but it has kept the key interest rate and monthly bond purchases unchanged.

Gold was also negatively affected by the postponement of a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus agreement to mitigate the repercussions of Corona, as it did not obtain approval from Republicans due to concerns related to its value.

As for the other precious metals, silver fell 0.9 percent to $ 25 an ounce, and platinum fell 0.5 percent to $ 1059.81 an ounce.

Palladium fell 0.3 percent to $ 2298.23 an ounce, after touching its lowest level since December 21 at $ 2289.38 an ounce earlier in the session.