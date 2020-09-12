Last week saw a rise in the prices of gold and silver. The rising trend in Corona, rising tensions in India-China and the strengthening of the US dollar led to the rise in both precious metals. However, gold has fallen from its all-time high of Rs 56254 per 10 grams to Rs 4813 so far. Silver has come down from Rs 76008 per kg to Rs 65424. Despite this, market experts estimate that gold prices are likely to rise in the festive season and may reach Rs 68000.

While the price of gold fell by Rs 469 in the first week of September, silver recorded a steep fall of Rs 3965. In the second week, the brightness of gold and silver increased and during this period, the spot price of 24 carat 10 grams gold was increased by Rs 423. At the same time, silver strengthened by Rs 407 per kg.

This is how gold and silver move last week

The date Gold Rate (Rs / 10g) Silver Rate (Rs / kg) 11 September 2020 51441 65424 10 September 2020 51476 66091 09 September 2020 51051 64547 08 September 2020 51075 64825 07 September 2020 51018 65017

Source: IBJA

Gold rate can reach 68 thousand rupees

Experts say that the price of gold is likely to reach the level of 68 thousand rupees per 10 grams in a year. While the international price is likely to reach $ 2450 an ounce during this period, which is currently running close to two thousand dollars an ounce. Experts say that investors are looking at gold as the safest investment because of the reduction in interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) and higher risk in the stock market. Also, gold has not disappointed investors in terms of returns and has given more than 30 per cent returns in a year.

This is the reason for the rise in gold prices

Anuj Gupta, deputy vice president (commodity and currency), Angel Broking, says that at present, China is under stress with many countries, including India-China and US-China. In such a situation, there is an atmosphere of uncertainty around the world. On the other hand, there has not been much control on the spread of corona. In this situation, investors consider gold more secure. Gupta also says that because of Corona, consumers are still going to stores to buy gold. But he is investing in gold through e-gold sitting at home. This is the reason why e-gold investment has increased a lot since Corona started and gold prices are seeing a boom.