Investors are waiting for any indications related to the direction in which interest rates will go, as their increase raises the opportunity cost of possessing gold that does not generate returns.

price move

Gold fell 0.1 percent in spot transactions, to $1,973.38 an ounce, by 0257 GMT, while US gold futures settled at $1,975.90.

The dollar index held its level, making the yellow metal less attractive to overseas buyers.

As for other precious metals, silver fell 0.3 percent to $23.37 an ounce, and platinum rose 0.1 percent to $1,049.38. Palladium also rose 0.5 percent to $1,453.16, according to Reuters data.