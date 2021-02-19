Gold is at its lowest level in more than 7 months

Gold recouped some of its losses today, Friday, after falling to its lowest levels in more than seven months, but it remains on the path of recording the worst weekly performance since the end of November, as the attractiveness of the yellow metal, which does not yield a return, decreased due to the high yields of US Treasury bonds.

And gold fell in immediate transactions 0.2 percent to 1771.16 dollars an ounce by 0706 GMT, after touching its lowest level since the second of July to 1759.29 dollars earlier in the session. Prices have fallen 2.9 percent since the beginning of this week.

US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $ 1769.20.

Record US Treasury yields hovered near a year-high level they reached earlier in the week. Higher returns increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.

As for other precious metals, silver fell 0.5 percent to $ 26.87 an ounce, and it fell more than 1.8 percent since the beginning of the week, the worst since mid-January.

Platinum fell 1.3 percent to $ 1258.52, but is heading for a third consecutive weekly gain, while palladium fell 0.3 percent to $ 2,345.07.