Gold prices rose today, Thursday, to the highest level in nine weeks, thanks to the weakness of the dollar and bets that the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) may soon stop the cycle of raising interest rates.

And by 0325 GMT, spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $ 1987.18 an ounce, the highest level since mid-May. US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,988.80.

Low interest rates help gold because they reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The dollar index fell 0.2 percent, near its lowest level in more than a year, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

As for other precious metals, spot silver increased 0.3 percent to $25.23 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1 percent to $973.81, while palladium fell 0.2 percent to $1,305.54.