Gold prices rose today, Thursday, to their highest levels in a week with the increase in weak US economic data, which increases the possibility of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates this year.

By 0329 GMT, the spot price of gold rose 0.3 percent to $2,333.62 per ounce, after recording earlier in the session its highest levels since June 12.

There was no change in US gold futures contracts, which recorded $2,347.30.

As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot transactions 1.3 percent to $30.13 per ounce, platinum increased 0.2 percent to $982.05, and palladium advanced 0.4 percent to $908.28.