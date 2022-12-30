And gold rose in the spot market 0.2 percent to 1818.64 dollars an ounce at 0309 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,824.60.

“For most of the year, gold has been under pressure from the Federal Reserve’s tightening of monetary policy. But by the end of the year, it saw some recovery and got a lifeline on expectations that the Fed may slow the pace of rate hikes,” said Ilya Spivak, Director at TestLife.

And gold is heading towards an annual decline of 0.6 percent, with the emergence of the dollar as a safe haven favorite amid huge increases in federal interest rates. The dollar index achieved its best annual performance since 2015, making gold too expensive for holders of foreign currencies, according to Reuters.

However, gold prices rose by about $ 200 from the lowest level in more than two years recorded in September, and are on their way to achieve their best quarterly performance since June 2020, in the hope that the US central bank slows the pace of its interest rate increases.

The bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points in December after four consecutive increases of 75 basis points each.

Higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

“In 2023, gold prices will see a lot of volatility but they won’t move much further than that because they will be stuck between a strong dollar and lower Treasury yields,” Spivak said.

As for other precious currencies, the price of silver in the spot market rose 0.4 percent to 23.97 dollars, the price of platinum settled at 1054.86 dollars, and palladium witnessed little change at 1814.75 dollars.

Silver and platinum are heading for an annual rise, while palladium is heading for a 4 percent annual decline.