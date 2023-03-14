Gold prices stabilized above the important $1,900 level today, Tuesday, amid expectations of a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) raising interest rates after the collapse of two large regional banks in the United States, which increased the attractiveness of the non-yielding metal.
And gold settled in instant transactions at $ 1913.54 an ounce (ounce) by 0053 GMT. There was little change in US gold futures at $1916.20 an ounce.
Gold prices jumped more than two percent yesterday, Monday, to their highest level since February 3, at $1914.58, despite efforts by US officials to limit the repercussions of the collapse of Silicon Valley and restore investor confidence in the banking system.
Regulators shut down New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday.
Silver in the spot market rose 0.1 percent to $21.83 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.1 percent to $995.21, and palladium was unchanged at $1473.33.
