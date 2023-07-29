From Ronaldo to Benzema, passing through Brozovic, Milinkovic-Savic and company: the Saudis are hoarding champions with a precise objective…
True to character and in keeping with the 818 goals scored in 1,108 competitive matches for club and country, Cristiano Ronaldo played it quietly. “Where Cristiano goes there is more interest,” said the Al-Nassr forward, speaking of himself in the third person, as used by those anointed by the Lord. “My arrival in Saudi Arabia convinced other champions to join me. And more will come soon.”
