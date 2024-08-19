Gold prices held steady on Monday near a record high hit in the previous session, as expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut next month boosted the precious metal’s appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $2,501.19 an ounce by 0042 GMT. Prices hit an all-time high of $2,509.65 an ounce on Friday.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $2,540 an ounce.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.22 percent to $28.94 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.1 percent to $953.06 an ounce. Palladium fell 0.8 percent to $943.46 an ounce.