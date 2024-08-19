Update prices

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $2,501.19 an ounce by 0042 GMT. Prices hit an all-time high of $2,509.65 an ounce on Friday.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $2,540 an ounce.

U.S. single-family home construction fell in July as higher mortgage rates and home prices kept potential buyers on the sidelines, data showed Friday, suggesting inflation is turning lower.

Last week, strong retail sales figures and lower-than-expected jobless claims, along with moderate inflation data, restored confidence in the world’s largest economy.

Traders are confident the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates on Sept. 18, and the focus is now on the size of the cut. They are pricing in a 75.5 percent chance of a 25 basis point cut and a 24.5 percent chance of a 50 basis point cut, according to CME’s FedWatch market monitor.

The low interest rate environment is likely to boost the appeal of non-yielding gold.

The market will now await the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting on Wednesday and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on the US economic outlook on Friday for further clues.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.22 percent to $28.94 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.1 percent to $953.06 an ounce. Palladium fell 0.8 percent to $943.46 an ounce, according to Reuters data.