Gold prices held above $2,500 on Tuesday, supported by a weaker U.S. currency and Treasury yields, while traders awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for further indications on interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $2,505.92 per ounce by 0038 GMT. Prices hit an all-time high of $2,509.65 on Friday.

US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $2,543.90.

The dollar fell to a seven-month low in the previous session, making gold more attractive to overseas buyers. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also fell.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.3 percent to $29.39 an ounce, platinum rose 0.3 percent to $956.41, and palladium fell 0.2 percent to $930.25.