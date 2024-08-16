Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2024 – 15:38

Gold closed higher on Friday, 16, driven by expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and concerns about geopolitical tensions. The precious metal even hit a new record in the session, reaching above US$ 2,500.00 per troy ounce.

December gold closed up 1.82% at $2,537.80 per troy ounce on Comex, the metals division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex). At its highest, the contract touched $2,538.70.

According to Allegiance Gold, the latest data released by the United States are a good argument for the American central bank to cut interest rates next month, which increases investors’ search for the metal.

On Friday, the US Commerce Department reported a significant drop in housing starts. Lower financing costs are bullish for gold, according to ING. In addition, the Dutch bank suggests that the US elections and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East should keep gold higher. “Coupled with tensions between the US and China, they suggest that safe-haven demand will continue to support gold prices in the short to medium term,” analysts at the bank said.

Several Chinese banks have received new import quotas for the metal from the central bank, which should renew demand for gold, according to information from unidentified sources cited by the Reuters news agency. The granting of new quotas, which aim to control the entry of the metal into the country, has resumed after a two-month pause, according to the news agency. Heavy purchases by China have been an important factor supporting the appreciation of the metal.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires