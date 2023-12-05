The theory says that crises are the gasoline that fuels gold prices. When Lehman Brothers burst into pieces in 2008, inaugurating the dark period of the Great Recession, and stock markets around the world trembled, its price rose. When the risk premiums of the southern European countries soared in the midst of the sovereign debt crisis in 2010, gold rebounded. When the coronavirus pandemic raised fears in 2020 that the economy was going down the drain, gold lived up to its status as a safe haven once again and reached new records, becoming the star asset of that year to forget.

Now that level has been left behind. Gold surpassed $2,100 per ounce this Monday, its all-time high, in a scenario that lacks the apocalyptic aroma of the previous ones. The economy is growing, especially in the United States (although not so much in Europe, and the extent of the real estate bubble in China is worrying); The battle against inflation, although not won, gives reason for optimism, and the stock markets are experiencing a splendid moment, with the US S&P 500 index at annual highs after appreciating 9% in November, its best month of 2023, and a similar improvement in the European Eurostoxx 50.

Why then do investors pour their capital into this precious metal? Experts see several reasons. For Leopoldo Torralba, chief economist at Arcano Partners, the foreign exchange market influences. “It has risen recently especially because the dollar is depreciating, to compensate for it by transacting mainly in that currency. But in the future, since gold structurally serves to cover inflation, and this is on the right path towards normalization, it is normal that gold ends up having some downward correction in the coming months,” he predicts.

For Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer, ​​“the recent rally was driven by speculative traders in the futures market and not by safe haven seekers in the physical market.” He believes Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks on Friday, in which he raised hopes for earlier-than-expected interest rate cuts, helped the rise.

The rise, 15% so far this year, gained momentum with the bankruptcy of Credit Suisse back in March, but did not deflate with the rescue of the bank by its rival UBS. And it also feeds on a tense geopolitical situation due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which is joining the war in Ukraine, with no signs of ending in the short term. This lack of stability traditionally favors gold, although other factors may weigh. According to a report by the World Gold Council, one in four central banks plans to increase their gold reserves over the next 12 months, which may contribute to its revaluation.

Bitcoin breaks $40,000

The good moment for gold and the stock markets coincides with the rise of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has broken the $40,000 barrier for the first time since April 2022, and is already showing gains of 150% to those who bought on January 1. The crypto winter, that period full of hardships that they have gone through in recent months, when problems such as the collapse of TerraLuna or the bankruptcy of the FTX platform accumulated, thus seems to have been left behind for now.

In such a speculative asset, it is not always easy to find reasons for its sudden movements. But in the sector they believe that the next drop in interest rates by central banks, and expectations about a future approval of an ETF that will facilitate the entry of new investors, are behind the advances.

