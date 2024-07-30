Gold | Gold is now at a record high, which has prompted people to sell their jewelry

Gold|The record high price of gold has caused especially older people to sell their old jewelry and other gold items. HS followed the shops in Kauniainen.

Beauties next to the station, which is under renovation, there was a trade in ancient currency on Sunday. The Suomen Arvo & Kulta company has been traveling around in a motorhome in the summer buying gold and other precious metals from people.

You get out of the company car Reza Hossain. On Sunday after five, he says that during the day he already bought militaria, i.e. military equipment, old coins and banknotes, gold, silver and trinkets.

“LPs have also come forward somewhat. We have been in a hurry today, as there have been a lot of customers,” says Hossaini.

Hossain has already had time to visit eight destinations on the Espoo side before arriving in Kauniais. After this, there is still the last destination of the 10-hour day in Espoo’s Otaniemi.

Selling gold is now profitable, as its price has fluctuated in the near future at record highs. The price has risen strongly this year, especially in spring, February–March.

The price has continued to rise throughout the spring and summer. Hossaini says that it has increased the number of customers.

A year ago in July, the price of raw gold per ounce was around EUR 1,737. Now, in the middle of July, it has been around 2,220 euros. One ounce is 31.1 grams.

At best, you can make quite a bit of money selling jewelry. For example, you can get a total of 340 euros for a golden cross pendant and a broken chain.

Older the man walks towards the Motorhome and goes inside with Hossain. After a while, a beauty Martti Jaakkola steps out of the car a little wealthier than before.

“I sold the shortening rings of the gold chain I sold earlier. Two rings have been removed from the chain in time, and they were still in storage,” he says.

Jaakkola doesn’t tell the exact price of his goods, but he is satisfied with the price.

“Well, two rings of gold only, that’s pretty good. Otherwise, they lie there at the bottom of the drawer and produce nothing, and no one is happy about them. Good that someone bought.”

Jaakkola previously sold the gold chain to the same company in May. In retrospect, it’s a bit sad, because now you could get a higher price for it.

“Should have waited a little. However, this is always the case with stock exchange goods, be they gold or banknotes. It could be that the opposite would happen to the price,” Jaakkola reflects.

Martti Jaakkola was not selling gold for the first time on Sunday.

Hossain’s according to Jaakkola is a customer of a fairly typical age.

“Usually they are between 45 and 80 years old. Young people rarely visit.”

The next customer is also an older lady. He drove by the car earlier and is now coming back with a bag of marks. Hossaini takes the bag in his hand and immediately announces that the contents are silver.

The woman did not want to tell HS about the sale in more detail, but left the motorhome without any coins.

Soon Hossain had to leave for the next place.