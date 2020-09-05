The spot gold price in the bullion market has slipped from its highest level to Rs 5148 per 10 grams. On August 7, gold had closed at Rs 56126. This day it opened at Rs 56254, setting an alltime high record. As far as silver is concerned, during this period, silver weakened by Rs 10576 per kg. On August 7, silver closed at Rs 75013 per kg.

If we talk about the first week of September, then the spot price of gold has fallen by Rs 469 from September 1 to 4. During this time, silver inundemun fell. Silver has weakened by Rs 3956 per kg in these four days. Now in such a situation, the question in the mind of investors is, will the price of 10 grams of gold fall below 50000? If the experts believe, the price of 10 grams of gold can be below Rs 50,000 and the price of one kg of silver can come down to Rs 60,000 because the prices of gold are also falling in the international market. Experts say that due to the improvement in dollar’s credibility, the gold rate has seen a lot of fluctuation this week.

Such was the movement of gold and silver between 1 to 4 September

The date Gold Rate (Rs / 10g) Silver Rate (Rs / kg) 04 September 2020 51106 64437 03 September 2020 50927 64393 02 September 2020 51184 65921 01 September 2020 51575 68402

Source: IBJA

Gold surged by Rs 2302 in the first trading week of August

Where gold shone in the first trading week of August, silver strengthened further. Both precious metals shed their light amid the rising case of Corona and uncertainty in the stock markets. On 3 August, gold closed with a new record at Rs 53976 per 10 grams and reached its peak on Friday, the last trading day of the week, ie 7 August. The spot gold price closed at Rs 56126 per 10 grams on this day. As far as silver is concerned, its spot price rose from Rs 64770 to Rs 75013 per kg during this period.

Still will remain at a high level for one and a half years

Vimal Goyal, president of the Delhi Bullion and Jewelers Welfare Association, believes that gold will remain at a high level for at least a year. He says that gold is a boon for investors at this time of crisis. Goyal believes that around Diwali, gold may rise by 10 to 15 percent. Kishore Narne, Associate Director and Head (Commodity and Currency), Motilal Oswal Financial Services, says the main reason for the rise in gold prices is the slowdown in the economies due to Kovid-19 and interest rates being almost at zero level. He said that at present, gold is an attractive asset amid fears of trade war and decline in global economy. He said that in the next 12 to 15 months, gold would be internationally at around $ 2,450 an ounce.