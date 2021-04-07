Nafter the greatest success of his career so far, Max Lang treated himself to a cold beer first. The weightlifter from AC Mutterstadt had “never expected” the European Championship gold medal in his favorite pushing discipline on Tuesday evening in Moscow. “I’m enjoying the moment now and I’m super proud that I actually made it to a medal,” Lang told the Sport-Informations-Dienst (SID): “Finally something that I can hold in my hand and show.”

The 28-year-old couldn’t really believe his masterpiece just one and a half hours after the competition in the class up to 73 kilograms. “Events are overturning in me. I haven’t really realized it yet, ”said Lang, who won the second EM gold medal in pushing for the Federal Association of German Weightlifters (BVDG) within three days. On Sunday, Jon Luke Mau (Schwedt) surprisingly triumphed in the sub-discipline in the weight class up to 61 kilograms.

“We didn’t have the gold medal for Max on our radar before the competition,” admitted national coach David Kurch, who was therefore all the more happy for his protégé: “It’s a huge number for him. So far he has always had to watch how others get the thing. “

Still with room for improvement

Lang showed three squeaky clean attempts in pushing on the competition screed in the Russian capital. On 175 kilograms he followed up with 180 kilograms and the decisive 185 kilograms, to which the competition could no longer find an answer. After a moderate 145 kilograms in the third attempt in the snatch, Lang took sixth place in the Olympic duel with a total of 330 kilograms.

The EM serves to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, to which the German association can send a maximum of four women and four men. At the Olympics, in contrast to World and European Championships, only the title is awarded in a duel.

In Moscow, the next German hope for a medal was already in the starting blocks on Wednesday: The BVDG sent Nico Müller (27) in the class up to 81 kilograms on the screed. In Bucharest 2018, the Obrigheim European champion in the Olympic duel as well as in pushing in the class up to 77 kilograms. That should be repeated in Moscow. “He’s in a good mood, I’m in good spirits,” said Kurch.