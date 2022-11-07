

The Dutch short trackers have won three gold medals at the World Cup competitions in Salt Lake City. Short track speedster Xandra Velzeboer also won the second 500 meters with a great display of power, Suzanne Schulting fulfilled her favorite role in the double distance and Jens van ‘t Wout underlined his good form in the 500 meters.

