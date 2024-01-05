Skater Marijke Groenewoud surprised with her first individual European title at the 3000 meters at the European Distance Championships in Heerenveen. The 24-year-old Friezin beat Olympic champion Irene Schouten and world champion Ragne Wiklund from Norway with a time of 3.56.27.

Groenewoud defeated Wiklund in the final stage, who always kept a good distance and achieved the third fastest time of 3.59.09. Groenewoud kept up the fast laps and also stayed below the split times of defending champion Schouten, who had to settle for silver with 3.58.70. Compatriot and teammate Elisa Dul finished fourth.

Kjeld Nuis also took the title in the 1000 meters in Heerenveen. The 34-year-old skater was faster than compatriots and teammates Jenning de Boo and Tim Prins with a time of 1.07.87. They took silver and bronze with 1.08.14 and 1.08.20 respectively. Two years ago, Nuis had to settle for silver at the European Championships in Thialf behind fellow countryman Thomas Krol, who also won the Olympic title in the kilometer a month later. Krol is missing from this European Championship.

The Dutch women also won the title in the team sprint, for the first time. Marit Fledderus, Femke Kok and Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong were faster than Poland and Norway with a time of 1.27.36. Rijpma-de Jong, as the third rider, was unable to stay in the wake of Fledderus and Kok. But with her final lap she still remained below the time of 1.28.06 of the Polish skaters.

Earlier on Friday evening, the Dutch men failed to win the European title in the team pursuit. Marcel Bosker, Chris Huizinga and Bart Hoolwerf took bronze with 3.41.36 behind Norway and Italy. The Norwegians were much faster with a world record of 3.34.22.

(AP)