Medelin, Colombia.- alexa moreno got a meritorious gold in the jump test within the framework of Artistic Gymnastics Pan American Games 2023 that take place in Medellin, Colombia.

Likewise, the Mexican Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team sealed a brilliant performance that will allow you to compete in the World Cup in Belgium and at the Pan American Games which will be held in Santiago de Chile during the month of October of this year.

the gymnasts Alexa Moreno, Natalia Escalera, Ahtziri Sandoval, Cassandra Loustalot, Paulina Campos, and Grays Briceño they closed their participation with a score of 159,099, only below the United States and surpassing selected teams such as Canada, Brazil and Argentina.

In the jump event, the Mexican medalist surpassed the American Joscelyn Roberson and shared the podium with Natalia Stairs who won third place, for his part, Ahtziri Sandoval occupied fourth place, confirming the mexican domain in the competition.

On the competitive horizon, Moreno is already preparing for those who will be hisus third olympics if you attend Paris 2024.

This year the next challenge will be the Central American Games in the month of July and then go to the old continent and South America to finish the sporting activity of 2023.