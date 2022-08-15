Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar rebounded, amid expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sharply, adding to pressure on the yellow metal.
And gold fell in spot transactions 0.6 percent to $ 1791.33 an ounce by 0704 GMT, after rising by about 1.6 percent last week. And US gold futures fell 0.5% to $ 1807.30.
The dollar erased earlier losses, climbing 0.2 percent against its rivals, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions by 1.2 percent to $ 20.57 an ounce, and platinum fell 1.3 percent to $ 950.37, while palladium settled at $ 2222.23.
