05/18/2023 – 3:46 pm

The most liquid futures contract for gold closed lower this Thursday, the 18th, extending losses from Wednesday, the 17th, pressured by the strength of the dollar in general and the rise in Treasury interest rates, in view of the progress of discussions on the ceiling of the United States debt. Still, rising prospects of further monetary tightening helped to push the precious metal higher.

On Comex, division for metals of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), gold scheduled for delivery in June closed down 1.26%, at US$ 1,959.80 per troy ounce.

In the view of analyst Edward Moya, from Oanda, gold lost its luster as a safe haven as fears of recession subsided.

For Moya, the metal could find some support around US$ 1,950 per troy ounce which, if exceeded, could be negative for the price of the commodity. “Gold may have to struggle to recover if we don’t see a major setback in debt deal talks or if we don’t see a new risk to the outlook.”

TD Securities points out that “optimism” about the debt ceiling and more resilient data from the economy put pressure on precious metals. However, the analysis indicates that gold could go towards maximums in the coming months, if the market continues in the expectation of cutting interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank).























