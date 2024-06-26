Gold prices fell to their lowest levels in nearly two weeks today, Wednesday, as the dollar rose, while investors awaited inflation data issued later this week in search of indications about reducing US interest rates.

By 10:59 GMT, gold in spot transactions fell 0.5 percent at $2,308 per ounce, recording its lowest levels since June 14. US gold futures fell 0.5 percent to $2,319.50.

The dollar rose 0.3 percent against rival currencies, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while benchmark 10-year bond yields also increased.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions 0.2 percent to $28.86, palladium fell 0.4 percent to $943.91, while platinum jumped 1.5 percent to $996.10.