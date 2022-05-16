LONDON (Reuters) – Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday to their lowest since late January, as the dollar’s strength continued to weigh on demand for the yellow metal, which is priced in the greenback. And gold fell in spot transactions 0.8 percent to $ 1797.82 an ounce (an ounce) by 08.15 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $1,797.40 an ounce. Earlier in the session, gold prices fell 1.4 percent to the lowest level since January 31, recording $ 1786.60 an ounce. On Friday, the yellow metal saw a weekly loss for the fourth consecutive week. The US dollar consolidated gains near a two-decade peak as weak data on the Chinese economy hurt cyclical currencies including the British pound and the Australian dollar, reducing gold’s safe-haven appeal for holders of other currencies. The US central bank raised interest rates for the first time in the pandemic period in March by 25 basis points as it sought to tighten monetary policy. Although gold is considered a haven from inflation, it is sensitive to increasing US interest rates in the short term and to increasing bond yields, both of which increase the opportunity cost of holding gold. As for other precious metals, silver fell 0.2 percent to $21.02 an ounce, and platinum fell 0.5 percent to $934.16 an ounce. And palladium fell 1.3 percent to $ 1918.59 an ounce.