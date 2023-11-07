Gold in spot transactions fell 0.5 percent to $1,967.09 per ounce by 1050 GMT, its lowest level since October 25. Gold futures fell 0.8 percent to $1,973.50.

The dollar index rose 0.4 percent, making bullion more expensive for buyers abroad.

Carlo Alberto de Casa, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said that the gold market is awaiting more cautious signals from the US Central Bank before it can continue rising, adding that prices are consolidating after sliding into the overbought zone.

Gold rose more than seven percent in October as conflict in the Middle East boosted demand for the metal as a safe haven.

Investors are now awaiting a set of speeches from a number of Federal Reserve officials this week, with greater focus on Chairman Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to speak tomorrow, Wednesday and the day after tomorrow, Thursday.

Investors believe that there is a 90 percent chance that the US Central Bank will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in December, and an approximately 80 percent chance of making a cut in June next year, according to the CME Fed Watch service.

But Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said the central bank likely has more work to do to control inflation.

In terms of other metals, silver fell in spot transactions by 1.6 percent to $22.66 per ounce, and platinum by 0.7 percent to $899.10. Palladium fell 1.3 percent to $1,092.22, bringing its decline to 39 percent during the year so far.