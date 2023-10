Gold prices fell during today’s trading, losing about $7 in instant transactions, falling below the $2,000 per ounce barrier.

By 09:59 AM UAE time, the yellow metal fell by 0.35%, or the equivalent of $7.02, to reach 1999.85 per ounce.

On the other hand, gold contracts, for delivery in December 2023, rose by 0.55%, or the equivalent of $10.8, to reach $2,009.3 per ounce.