Powell is scheduled to give semi-annual testimony before Congress today and tomorrow.

The US jobs report for February will also be released on Friday.

price movements

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,843.25 an ounce by 11:12 GMT.

US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,848.40.

Prices retreated from their highest levels in more than two weeks at $ 1858.19 yesterday, Monday, but the decline is still limited.

The dollar index rose 0.1%, making the metal more expensive for buyers outside the United States.

Han Tan, senior market analyst at Exinity, said that gold’s path towards increasing its gains will be strongly influenced this week by potential clues about monetary policy from Powell’s testimony and the upcoming US jobs report.

He added that if job data, on Friday, showed great flexibility in the US labor market, this would pave the way for more decisions to raise interest rates in the United States and could topple the gains made by gold since the beginning of the month.

Although the acquisition of gold is one of the known means to hedge against inflation, high interest rates affect the demand for buying the metal because it increases the opportunity cost of acquiring non-return assets such as gold.

As for other precious metals, silver fell by 0.3 percent in spot trading, to $ 20.97, while platinum fell 0.9 percent to $ 967.54, and palladium fell 0.7 percent to $ 1430.82.