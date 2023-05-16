Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index, said that members of the Federal Reserve played down the possibility of cutting interest rates this year, which pushed gold prices slightly lower, adding that the failure of the precious metal to stay above the previous record level shook confidence.

And members of the US Central Bank indicated yesterday, Monday, that interest rates will remain high, and if new, they may rise again, given the slow pace of low inflation rates and the economy, which shows only temporary signs of weakness.

Market participants are also closely following the developments in the discussions of raising the US debt ceiling, and US President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold talks in this regard with Republican politician Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House of Representatives, at 1900 GMT, Tuesday.

price move

Spot gold prices fell 0.2 percent to 2015.84 dollars an ounce, by 0452 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to 2020.40 dollars.

The price of gold reached $2072.19 this month, hovering around its record level of $2072.49, after the Federal Reserve hinted that rapid interest rate increases might end.

In terms of other precious metals, the spot silver price fell 0.4 percent to $24.01 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1 percent to $1063.76, while the price of palladium settled at $1532.28 an ounce.