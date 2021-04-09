London (Reuters)

Gold prices fell yesterday, after strong economic data from China strengthened hopes for a quick recovery, but the yellow metal is on the verge of increasing by more than one percent per week with the decline of the dollar and US Treasury yields from high levels reached recently.

Factory gate delivery prices in China rose in March at the fastest annual pace since July 2018, and is above estimates.

Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $ 1748.81 an ounce by 0655 GMT, after reaching its highest level since March 1 at $ 1758.45 an ounce on Thursday.

And US gold futures fell 0.5 percent to $ 1748.70 an ounce.