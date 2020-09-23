The gold bullion, which has given nearly 27 per cent returns since January, has fallen by Rs 6032 per 10 grams from its record high of 7 August. On the other hand, silver has been hurt the most. It has now weakened to Rs 17791 per kg from the peak. If we talk about the last three days, the price of gold has fallen by Rs 1398 per 10 grams, while silver has become cheaper by Rs 7688 per kg.

Gold prices up to Rs 6000 on MCX

Gold prices are still down by about Rs 6000 per ten grams from the previous month’s record highs. On August 7, gold prices on MCX had crossed Rs 56,000 per ten grams. At the same time, the price reached Rs 56,254 per ten grams in the bullion market. It now stands at Rs 50222 per ten grams.

Some shopping is beneficial

Gold prices have seen a lot of fluctuations this year. Anuj Gupta, Deputy Vice President (Commodity & Resources), Angel Broking, says investing only in high returns can result in a loss of investment in gold. Gupta says that the rise in gold prices is coming due to Corona crisis and economic uncertainty. If its vaccine is ready then a sharp drop in prices may be seen. In this case, careful and a little shopping can be beneficial. For futures traders, Ajay Kedia, managing director of Kedia Capitals, says that gold on MCX can be sold in October futures at a price of Rs 50,600 for a target of Rs 50,100-49,850, while a stop loss of 51000 can be put